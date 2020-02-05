Zedakiah Centers | WR

Signed
Zedakiah Centers
Position: WR
Height: 5-11
Weight: 170
Hometown: Anaheim
School: Servite High School
A wide receiver and free safety under head coach Troy Thomas at Servite High School, Centers caught 40 passes for 995 yards and 14 touchdowns during his senior season. He caught three touchdown passes in three consecutive games versus Bishop Gorman, Cajon and Villa Park en route to first-team All-Trinity League honors.
Another new Mustang has joined the family! Welcome to wide receiver, Zedakiah Centers! #RideHigh | #NSD2020 pic.twitter.com/ByrN03OtCB— Cal Poly Football (@calpolyfootball) February 5, 2020