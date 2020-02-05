You are the owner of this article.
Zedakiah Centers | WR

Signed

Zedakiah Centers

Position: WR

Height: 5-11

Weight: 170

Hometown: Anaheim

School: Servite High School

A wide receiver and free safety under head coach Troy Thomas at Servite High School, Centers caught 40 passes for 995 yards and 14 touchdowns during his senior season. He caught three touchdown passes in three consecutive games versus Bishop Gorman, Cajon and Villa Park en route to first-team All-Trinity League honors.

