Question: Does the COVID-19 vaccine protect patients with cancer?
The COVID-19 pandemic, caused by the novel SARS-CoV-2 virus, continues to have a serious impact on many people, including cancer patients. This is especially true with the recent outbreak of the delta variant. As such, vaccination remains the cornerstone of protecting yourself (and others) from serious illness and death from COVID-19. However, certain individuals may have reduced vaccine protection, such as patients with cancer receiving active treatment.
People currently eligible for an additional COVID-19 vaccine (third dose of Pfizer or Modena; second dose of Johnson & Johnson) include those who are are moderately or severely immunocompromised, such as those with certain conditions identified by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Cancer patients who are considered immunocompromised include: patients being treated for blood cancers currently or within the last six months; patients who were within 12 months after treatment with B-cell depleting drugs (for example, rituximab or Rituxan) at the time of their initial vaccination; patients who have undergone a stem cell transplant or received CAR T therapy within the last two years; patients being treated for solid tumors with chemotherapy; and some patients on immunotherapy currently or within the last six months.
For the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines, the third dose should be administered at least six months from the second dose. For the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, the second dose should occur at least two months from the first dose per guidance from the Food and Drug Administration. It is important to discuss with your health-care provider, as guidance may be based on your medical condition.
People who are immunocompromised may continue to experience a reduced immune response to COVID-19 vaccines, even after receiving the third dose. It is important to continue following COVID-19 safety precautions, including wearing a mask in indoor public settings, staying apart from others who are not from your household, encouraging family and friends to receive the vaccines, and avoiding crowds and poorly ventilated indoor spaces.
Dr. Dustin Stevenson grew up in Southern California and completed his undergraduate degrees at University of California, San Diego. He attended medical school at Western University of the Health Sciences in Pomona. After graduating from medical school, Stevenson entered the Air Force and completed his internal medicine residency and hematology/oncology fellowship at Wilford Hall Medical Center, Lackland Air Force Base, San Antonio, Texas. He completed additional training in allogenic stem cell transplantation at the Fred Hutchinson Cancer Research Center/University of Washington Medical Center in Seattle. Stevenson can be reached at 805-349-9393.
