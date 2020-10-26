Related to this story

Steven Manuel Lopez

It is with great sadness and sorrow that our beloved son, brother, father, uncle, nephew, grandson and friend was called to be home with our L…

Lights and Sirens in Santa Maria
Crime and Courts

The following is taken from the Santa Maria Police Department's calls-for-service log and the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office daily arrest log. Those appearing as "arrested" are only suspected of the crime indicated but are presumed innocent.