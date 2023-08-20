The Stuart C. Gildred Family YMCA will offer a free, 12-week LIVESTRONG wellness program to cancer survivors from Aug. 29 to Nov. 16.
The program is geared toward adult cancer survivors and focuses on treating the whole person, not just the disease. Such an approach helps participants move beyond cancer in mind, body and spirit, according to a program spokeswoman.
Trained wellness coaches will work with each participant as they transition from cancer treatment to regaining their physical and emotional strength.
Participants will receive a three-month membership and will participate in an instructor-led class each week on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 10:35-11:45 a.m.
For more information, contact Darin McClelland, wellness director at 805 686-2037 ex: 3133 or email Darin.McClelland@ciymca.org for more information.