The Santa Maria Times is looking for a detail-oriented person to oversee general day to day operations of our printing press & packaging departments.
The ideal applicant will have exceptional written and verbal communication skills, the ability to multitask, organizational skills, and an awareness of deadline oriented production needs.
Comfortable and able to climb ladders
Comfortable and able to operate/troubleshoot machinery when needed
Cble to lift 40 lbs
Basic understanding of Microsoft Office
The Production Manager is responsible for every facet of producing all daily and weekly news products in addition to all specialty print projects and commercial printing jobs
The Production Manager is also responsible for and not limited to the recruiting, training, evaluating and scheduling of all press & packaging staff while maintaining proper inventory of ink, newsprint, plates and all other necessary supplies within the production department
Manager will develop and enforce a routine maintenance plan on all production equipment within the department and order any supplies or parts that are needed to keep equipment running properly
Must be able to maintain good communication with the Publisher and other departments on issues that arise
Work schedule will include evenings and some weekends & holidays
Santa Maria California News Media offers an affordable benefit package to all full time employees including medical, dental, life, and vision insurances, and 401K.