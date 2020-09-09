You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Part-time Production Assistant

Part-time Production Assistant

  • Updated

The Santa Maria Times is looking for a part-time production assistant at the Santa Maria Times production facility in Santa Maria, Ca.

Shifts would include weekday mornings/afternoons and weekends.

Primary duties include:

Traveling to distribution drop off sites in the Central California area in a company vehicle

Hauling and unloading of daily/weekly newspapers to designated locations

Routine post office pickups/drop-offs

Assisting with shipping/receiving/warehouse duties

Operating forklift for various production/circulation duties

Assist circulation/production managers with any related duties

Required skills:

Able to mult-task

Strong organizational skills

Basic knowledge of the geographical circulation area (Santa Maria, Lompoc, Santa Ynez, SLO, etc.)

Able to work flexible hours

Ability to interact professionally with a variety of people

Ability to lift 40lbs

Valid driver’s license in good standings

We are an equal opportunity employer and drug-free workplace. All applicants considered for employment must pass a post-offer drug screen and background check prior to commencing employment.

Complete the attached PDF and email to pcolaluca@santamariatimes.com, or drop off at our office at 3200 Skyway Drive, Santa Maria, Ca 93456.

Download PDF Employment Application
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News