The Santa Maria Times is looking for a part-time production assistant at the Santa Maria Times production facility in Santa Maria, Ca.
Shifts would include weekday mornings/afternoons and weekends.
Primary duties include:
Traveling to distribution drop off sites in the Central California area in a company vehicle
Hauling and unloading of daily/weekly newspapers to designated locations
Routine post office pickups/drop-offs
Assisting with shipping/receiving/warehouse duties
Operating forklift for various production/circulation duties
Assist circulation/production managers with any related duties
Required skills:
Able to mult-task
Strong organizational skills
Basic knowledge of the geographical circulation area (Santa Maria, Lompoc, Santa Ynez, SLO, etc.)
Able to work flexible hours
Ability to interact professionally with a variety of people
Ability to lift 40lbs
Valid driver’s license in good standings
We are an equal opportunity employer and drug-free workplace. All applicants considered for employment must pass a post-offer drug screen and background check prior to commencing employment.
Complete the attached PDF and email to pcolaluca@santamariatimes.com, or drop off at our office at 3200 Skyway Drive, Santa Maria, Ca 93456.
