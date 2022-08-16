The Santa Maria Times is looking for a motivated and talented reporter who is interested in covering city government in Santa Maria. We're looking for someone who wants to be a watchdog, but is also eager to write about events and people in our community. The responsibilities of this position include some cops coverage and breaking news as needed.
Qualifications
The right candidate should have sound news judgment, be a self-starter who knows how to develop a beat, and be inquisitive. Photography skills and fluency in Spanish are pluses. The full-time position will be based at our Santa Maria office on the beautiful Central Coast of California. Qualified candidates should apply to Marga Cooley at mcooley@santamariatimes.com.