Yolanda Castellanos Lopez
Yolanda Castellanos Lopez

Yolanda Castellanos Lopez, local style icon and salsera extraordinaire, went to be with the Lord in the early hours of Monday, the 28th of Dec…

Jessica Ernie Maldonado
Jessica Ernie Maldonado

Jessica Ernie Maldonado passed away on December 28, 2020 in Santa Maria, CA at the age of 33. Jessica was preceded in death by her brother And…

Some COVID-19 changes may become permanent in Santa Barbara County
Some COVID-19 changes may become permanent in Santa Barbara County

  • Updated

Leaders in government, business, education, medical care and other fields have called policy and procedural changes made in response to the COVID-19 pandemic “the new reality.” Many people yearn for a return to the way things were just one year ago. But once the pandemic is gone, will life return to “the old reality”? Experts in various sectors say no.

Lights and Sirens in Santa Maria
Lights and Sirens in Santa Maria

  • Updated

The following is taken from the Santa Maria Police Department's calls-for-service log and the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office daily arrest log. Those appearing as "arrested" are only suspected of the crime indicated but are presumed innocent.

Dear Abby: New homeowners get an earful from encroaching neighbor
Dear Abby: New homeowners get an earful from encroaching neighbor

DEAR ABBY: A year ago, my husband and I bought our first home together. We love it and are excited to improve the house and the property. One of our neighbors is an elderly woman who had previously assumed that part of our property belonged to her. Without conducting a survey, she planted several trees on what is, in fact, our land, and they have grown to block our views. She also erected an unpermitted fence that crosses onto our property. We have since pruned and/or removed a few of the trees.