Four people were arrested after leading officers from the California Highway Patrol and Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office in two separate vehicle pursuits that ended near Santa Maria Tuesday.
Yolanda Castellanos Lopez, local style icon and salsera extraordinaire, went to be with the Lord in the early hours of Monday, the 28th of Dec…
Santa Maria Police officials identified 35-year-old Kevin Alan Najarro as the man who was killed in Saturday's shooting on West El Camino Street.
Santa Maria Police are investigating a fatal shooting that occurred Saturday on El Camino Street.
Jessica Ernie Maldonado passed away on December 28, 2020 in Santa Maria, CA at the age of 33. Jessica was preceded in death by her brother And…
Leaders in government, business, education, medical care and other fields have called policy and procedural changes made in response to the COVID-19 pandemic “the new reality.” Many people yearn for a return to the way things were just one year ago. But once the pandemic is gone, will life return to “the old reality”? Experts in various sectors say no.
The following is taken from the Santa Maria Police Department's calls-for-service log and the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office daily arrest log. Those appearing as "arrested" are only suspected of the crime indicated but are presumed innocent.
Frankie left this world on October17, 2020. She was born May 2, 1946 in Santa Maria to Frank and Meryle Freitas. She attended Saint Marys Scho…
DEAR ABBY: A year ago, my husband and I bought our first home together. We love it and are excited to improve the house and the property. One of our neighbors is an elderly woman who had previously assumed that part of our property belonged to her. Without conducting a survey, she planted several trees on what is, in fact, our land, and they have grown to block our views. She also erected an unpermitted fence that crosses onto our property. We have since pruned and/or removed a few of the trees.
The following is taken from the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office media report for the Santa Ynez Valley patrol.