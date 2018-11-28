After a busy Tuesday, high school play in the Santa Ynez Valley continues to pick up this week.
The Dunn boys soccer team is scheduled to play at Carpinteria Thursday with a game at 5 p.m.
Dunn was listed on the CIF Southern Section Division 5 watch list that was released on Nov. 5.
The Santa Ynez High boys soccer team is slated to face Santa Maria in a battle of former Los Padres League rivals. That game is scheduled to be held Thursday at 5:30 p.m. in Santa Maria.
Also for the Earwigs on Thursday, the Dunn boys basketball team is scheduled to host Ventura Foothill Tech with a game at 5:30 p.m. The Santa Ynez boys basketball is at the Morro Bay High School Tournament the rest of this week.
The Santa Ynez girls basketball team is scheduled to compete at the Ruth Dozier Tournament at Atascadero High School this week, starting Thursday.
On Saturday, the Dunn boys soccer team is slated to host Besant Hill at 1 p.m. and the girls soccer team will face Oak Grove on the junior varsity field at 1 p.m. The Dunn boys basketball team is slated to host Besant Hill at 2 p.m. Saturday and the girls team will play Besant Hill at 3:30 p.m.
Santa Ynez looking for boys volleyball coach
With the retirement of longtime coach Chip Fenenga, Santa Ynez High School has an opening for a boys volleyball coach.
Those interested in the position, should contact Santa Ynez athletic director Cris Avery at cavery@syvuhsd.org.
Cabrillo baseball looking for coaching help
The Conquistadores are seeking an assistant coach to help with the junior varsity program, head coach Jon Osborne announced.
Practices will start in January. The season is set to begin in February 2019.
Interested applicants can contact Osborne at (805) 717-3213.
One Way Water Polo seeks players
The Santa Maria-based One Way Water Polo program offers both masters and youth water polo to anyone interested in playing.
No experience is necessary. The first two visits to the program are free, and scholarships are available to those who qualify.
The new Sunday hours have masters from 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. and youth, ages 7 through 14, from 10 a.m. until 12 p.m.
One Way Water Polo Club offers both beginning water polo and more advanced competitive league play for 10-and-under, 12-and-under and 14-and-under.
Practices take place at Paul Nelson Pool in Santa Maria.
For more information, contact Charlie Bell at 805-878-1285 or www.onewaywaterpolo.com.