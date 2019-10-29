Eight Lompoc community members recently were awarded ribbons for top-three placements in this year's Lompoc Valley Photography Contest.
The top finishers were honored during a reception Saturday at the Dick DeWees Community and Senior Center. The winning photos, which were broken down by subject and age of photographer, also were on display during that event.
The Best of Show Award went to Angela Brooks' photo titled "Natures Wonder." That same photo was also selected as the first-place winner in the Nature category.
In the Youth category, the winners were:
- First place — Emma Lossing, for "Crusin'";
- Second place — Alex Brooks, "Dancing in the Sun";
- Third place — Alex Brooks, "Natural Beauty."
Top finishers in the Faces category:
- First place — Alex Brooks, "Happier in the Leaves";
- Second place — Angela Brooks, "Reflections of Youth";
- Third place — Skylar McCollough, "3 Stooges."
Top finishers in the Nature category:
- First place — Angela Brooks, "Natures Wonder";
- Second place — Teena Jiminez, "Hanging Flowers in Bloom";
- Third place — Daniele McCollough, "Cannon Beach."
Top finishers in the Amateur category:
- First place — Jim Spaulding, "Wings";
- Second place — Angela Brooks, "Determination";
- Third place — Beverly Kennedy, "Yes I'm Cool."
The Lompoc Valley Photography Contest, which is coordinated annually by the Lompoc Recreation Division, is open to all Lompoc Valley residents ages 5 and older, no matter their experience level.