Two Santa Ynez Valley students were awarded the Norman and Gale Williams Buellton Education Scholarships at a recent Buellton City Council meeting. Emilio Jimenez and McKenna Olsen will each receive $1,000 scholarships for two years, City Manager Marc Bierdzinski said. Pictured following the scholarship presentation are, from left, Councilman Dave King, Vice Mayor Ed Andrisek, scholarship recipient McKenna Olsen, Mayor Holly Sierra, scholarship recipient Emilio Jimenez, Councilman John Sanchez and Councilman Art Mercado.
