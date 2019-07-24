The Wildling Museum has announced the winners of its second juried competition entitled, Celebrating the National Lands of California. Jurors Nathan Huff, George Rose, Stacey Otte-and distributed awards at the July 20th opening reception.
The first place prize, valued at $2,500, was awarded to Alan Sonneman for his oil painting “Foxtail Pine, Western Slope of Cirque Peak, Sequoia National Park.”
The award marks Sonneman’s second first-place win at the Wildlling, where he also won in 2016 at the museum’s inaugural juried competition, Celebrating the National Parks of California.
Valued at $1,000, the second place prize went to Lynn Hanson for “Fieldnotes, Channel Islands National Park,” a charcoal work featuring an Island Fox on a vintage Santa Cruz Channel nautical chart.
Third place was awarded to Nancy Yaki for her acrylic painting, “Santa Monica Mountains.” The prize was valued $500.
Honorable mentions were awarded to Sue Britt for “Spring Cove at Point Reyes,” Robert Cooke for “Zabriskie Point,” Ivan Hernandez for “Spring Serenade,” Mariah Reading for “El (Hub)Capitan II,” and Blake Whitaker for “Joshua Tree.”
Celebrating the National Lands of California is on display at the Wildling Museum through January 20, 2020 and features 63 artworks by 57 artists from across the U.S.
For more information about the event, how to volunteer and/or join as a member to support the museum, visit www.wildlingmuseum.org.
