Wild West Pizza, at 1137 North H St., will host a fundraiser on Thursday, April 11, in support of the “A New Hope” team that is raising money for research for Angelman syndrome.
The fundraiser will include a bake sale during dinner hours, and Wild West has pledged to donate 50% of pizza sale proceeds during the day to the "A New Hope" team. Customers just need to mention "EmmaRose" when ordering.
The fundraiser is in connection with an annual walk that will be held in Atascadero this year that raises funds for the Angelman Syndrome Foundation. The money goes toward research, education and awareness of the rare neurological genetic disorder that affects a person's communication and balance, and is accompanied by debilitating seizures.