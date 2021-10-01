The state says the average time from when a person submits an application to when they get paid is about 30 days. But advocates say some tenants have been waiting for months.
Heimerich says that your location can play a role.
For example, in San Francisco, both the state and the city ran their own rent relief programs until recently, when they merged into a single program managed by the state. Those who applied to the state program while the local one was still running may have been waiting longer for their money because the state had to make sure they weren’t potentially paying someone twice, Heimerich explained.
An incomplete application can also slow down the process. Make sure you follow up on your application, and check your email, to make sure there is no missing documentation.