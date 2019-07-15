Wow, can you believe it has been 50 years! Apollo 11 was launched on July 16, 1969 from the Kennedy Space Center, and landed on the moon on July 20. The iconic moment of the moon landing was broadcast worldwide, and the shared experience of watching Neil Armstrong’s first steps on the moon acts like a fixed point that lives orbited around for the people who were alive to experience it.
So, we want to know. What were you doing when man first stepped onto the lunar surface?
Share your memories from the coverage and we will include them in an upcoming special section remembering the impact of the Apollo 11 mission on people’s lives, American life, the world at large.
"One small step for (a) man ... one giant leap for mankind."