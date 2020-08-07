You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
What's it like to work the PGA Championship this week? Arroyo Grande native Robbie Silva breaks it down.

What's it like to work the PGA Championship this week? Arroyo Grande native Robbie Silva breaks it down.

  • Updated

Robbie Silva's dream job is any work involving sports.

Silva is certainly living his dream.

The former Arroyo Grande High baseball standout works at TPC Harding Park in San Francisco. The iconic municipal course owned by the City of San Francisco just so happens to be hosting the world's top golfers this week and Silva just so happens to be inside the 'players bubble' at the PGA Championship.

Read the full story here. 

Jason Anderson is the Digital Producer for the Santa Maria Times. He can be reached at 805-739-2213

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+5
Player of the Decade: Finals showdown is set
High School

Player of the Decade: Finals showdown is set

  • Updated

You all cast more than 7,000 votes between the four semifinalists in our Player of the Decade contest. 

Though it was close, there were two decisive victories and both semifinalists are low-seed underdogs who have scored upsets in every round so far. 

Ernesto Yglesias, Jr.
Obituaries

Ernesto Yglesias, Jr.

Ernesto (Ernie) Yglesias Jr., born April 11, 1977, of Santa Maria, Ca., passed away on July 23, 2020 at the age of 43. Ernie was born in Santa…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News