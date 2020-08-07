What's it like to work the PGA Championship this week? Arroyo Grande native Robbie Silva breaks it down.

Robbie Silva's dream job is any work involving sports.
Silva is certainly living his dream.
The former Arroyo Grande High baseball standout works at TPC Harding Park in San Francisco. The iconic municipal course owned by the City of San Francisco just so happens to be hosting the world's top golfers this week and Silva just so happens to be inside the 'players bubble' at the PGA Championship.
Jason Anderson is the Digital Producer for the Santa Maria Times. He can be reached at 805-739-2213
