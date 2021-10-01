Since the start of the state’s eviction protections, evictions over issues unrelated to rent payments have been ongoing. A CalMatters analysis found at least 10,000 through March 2021. Those reasons include:
- The landlord or their family was moving into the property, or selling the property to a person who intended to move in.
- A landlord had to demolish or do a substantial remodeling because the unit posed a health and safety threat.
- The tenant committed a crime or a criminal threat on the property.
- The tenant violated the lease by subletting the property, causing a nuisance or staying after the lease expired.