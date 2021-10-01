Heimerich said the state could be eligible for more federal funds, if another state has unspent rent relief. And if a city or county has leftover dollars, they could go to another jurisdiction that needs them.
“We need anyone who thinks you might be eligible for this funding to apply right now,” Chiu said. “If we disburse all the funds that we have, we would likely be eligible for more federal funding, but if we don’t disburse the money that we have right now, there’s a chance that money could get clawed back.”