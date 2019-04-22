More than 4,000 Lompoc homes and businesses were without electricity for about an hour on Saturday after a Mylar balloon got caught in power lines, according to a city spokeswoman.
The outage affected 4,142 homes and businesses in the central and southern portions of the city. The power outage was reported at 2:34 p.m. Saturday, and power was fully restored by 3:35 p.m.
The reported cause of the outage was a Mylar balloon that made contact with power lines near Maple Avenue and North M St.
The area affected by the outage, according to the city, was from Pine Avenue south to San Miguelito Canyon Road, between A and O streets.
“The city of Lompoc wants to remind our community to avoid releasing balloons, as they can become caught in power lines and are a hazard to the environment,” read a portion of a statement from Samantha Scroggin, the city’s public information officer.
Electricity in Lompoc is provided by the city.