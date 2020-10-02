Wednesday, Sept. 30

INCIDENT — At 2:44 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a person brandishing a weapon in the 800 block of East Boone Street.
INCIDENT — At 7:59 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard in the 200 block of North McClelland Street.
ARREST — At 5:01 p.m., Jessica Ramirez, 32, was arrested in the 500 block of West Taylor Street and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of resisting an officer with additional force and loitering.
Jason Anderson is the Digital Producer for the Santa Maria Times. He can be reached at 805-739-2213
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!