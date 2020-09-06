You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Wednesday, Sept. 2

Wednesday, Sept. 2

  • Updated

INCIDENT — At 1:32 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a weapon violation in the 100 block of Civic Center Plaza.

Thursday, Sept. 3:

INCIDENT — At 6:34 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a person with a gun in the 1200 block of North H Street.

INCIDENT — At 8:44 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a person brandishing a weapon in the 500 block of North M Street.

Jason Anderson is the Digital Producer for the Santa Maria Times. He can be reached at 805-739-2213

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Roman Lee Herrera
Obituaries

Roman Lee Herrera

The Family of Roman Lee Herrera of Guadalupe, CA is saddened to announce on August 26, 2020 at the age of 34 has passed. He was born in Santa …

Obituaries

David Yanez

On August 25th 2020 David Yanez died peacefully at home surrounded by family and friends. He will be lovingly remembered by his wife of 16 yea…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News