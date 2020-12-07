You have permission to edit this article.
Wednesday, Nov. 25

INCIDENT — At 11:50 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a hit-and-run with an injury near the intersection of West Cypress Avenue and South O Street.

INCIDENT — At 3:33 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of shots fired/heard in the 200 block of West Pine Avenue.

INCIDENT — At 5:16 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a traffic collision with a major injury in the 2500 block of North H Street.

INCIDENT — At 8:02 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a traffic collision with a minor injury in the 700 block of East Pine Avenue.

ARREST — At 8:16 a.m., Eugene Barker, 53, was arrested in the 1400 bock of Stubblefield Road and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of corporal injury to a spouse or co-inhabitant.

