INCIDENT — At 11:08 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a warrant service in the 500 block of North G Street that resulted in an arrest.

INCIDENT — At 6:01 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of shots fired/heard in the 100 block of East Hickory Avenue.

INCIDENT — At 7:24 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of fireworks in the 500 block of North F Street.

INCIDENT — At 9:15 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a warrant service in the 1400 block of North O Street that resulted in an arrest.

