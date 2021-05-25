INCIDENT — At 2:18 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a robbery in the 1900 block of South Broadway.

INCIDENT — At 2:43 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a vehicle collision with a minor injury near the intersection of East Betteravia Road and South College Drive.

INCIDENT — At 6:11 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a vehicle collision with a minor injury near the intersection of South School and East Cypress streets.

INCIDENT — At 6:31 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of an arson in the 1200 block of West Bethel Lane.

INCIDENT — At 7:37 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard in the 200 block of West Carmen Lane.

INCIDENT — At 11:45 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a person brandishing a weapon in the 600 block of East Main Street.

INCIDENT — At 11:58 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard in the 2300 block of North Bentley Avenue.

INCIDENT — At 11:58 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard in the 500 block of West Taylor Street.

ARREST — At 10:05 p.m., Peyton Krasner, 19, was arrested on a Ramey warrant in the 200 block of Eileen Lane and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of domestic violence, false imprisonment, assaut with a deadly weapon, threats, witness intimidation and sexual battery.

Santa Maria Police received 17 reports of fireworks.

Jason Anderson is the Digital Producer for the Santa Maria Times.

