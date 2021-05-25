INCIDENT — At 3:26 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard in the 900 block of West Lee Drive.
INCIDENT — At 5:56 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots in the 300 block of East Fesler Street.
INCIDENT — At 10:51 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard in the 800 block of Marcia Way.
INCIDENT — At 8:54 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard near the intersection of South Miller Street and East Las Flores Way.
INCIDENT — At 8:57 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard in the 300 block of North Miller Street.
INCIDENT — At 11:53 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a vehicle collision with a minor injury near the intersection of North Carlotti Drive and East Donovan Road.
ARREST — At 11:01 p.m., Stephanie Ruiz, 25, was arrested in the 400 block of East El Camino Street and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of domestic violence.
Santa Maria Police received five reports of fireworks.