INCIDENT — At 8:32 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a death investigation in the 1200 block of West Oak Avenue.
INCIDENT — At 2:03 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of an assault with a deadly weapon in the 600 block of West Central Avenue.
INCIDENT — At 4:54 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a warrant service in the 600 block of North Fourth Street that resulted in an arrest.
INCIDENT — At 7:16 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a death investigation in the 500 block of North T Street.
INCIDENT — At 9:10 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a shooting at a dwelling in the 400 block of North O Street.