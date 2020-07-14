Wednesday, July 8

INCIDENT — At 11:57 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a person brandishing a weapon in the area of West Alvin Avenue and North Barbara Street.

INCIDENT — At 10:29 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a man with a gun in the area of North Western Avenue and West Main Street.

* Santa Maria Police received six reports of fireworks.

