Wednesday, July 15

ARREST — After citizens called about 9 a.m. to report a man screaming and yelling near the intersection of Alisal Road and Mission Drive in Solvang, deputies found Kenneth Scott Hibbs, 54, a county transient.
Hibbs initially identified himself as Lord Kenneth Scoot Hibbs VIII, but a records check found a $15,000 misdemeanor warrant had been issued for his arrest. He was subsequently taken into custody and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail.
INCIDENT — A man told deputies he parked his Ford minibus at the U-Haul lot in the 600 block of Avenue of Flags in Buellton about three weeks earlier, and when he went to check on the vehicle he discovered someone had cut off and stolen the catalytic converter.
Although the lot has security cameras, they were not functioning at the time, so deputies had no suspects in the case.
A rash of catalytic converter thefts has been reported in the county in recent weeks, particularly in the Goleta Valley area.
Jason Anderson is the Digital Producer for the Santa Maria Times. He can be reached at 805-739-2213
