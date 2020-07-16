Wednesday, July 15

INCIDENT — At 3:21 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard in the 1700 block of North Broadway.
INCIDENT — At 1:01 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of an attempted murder in the 700 block of East Mill Street.
INCIDENT — At 1:20 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of an assault with a deadly weapon in the 1400 block of East Church Street.
ARREST — At 4:06 a.m., Fidel Pausano, 26, was arrested at Marian Regional Medical Center and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol resulting in bodily injury and driving under the influence with a blood-alcohol content of 0.08% or greater.
Jason Anderson is the Digital Producer for the Santa Maria Times. He can be reached at 805-739-2213
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!