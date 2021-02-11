INCIDENT — At 9:49 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a vehicle pursuit near the intersection of West Taylor Street and North Broadway.
INCIDENT — At 9:54 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a robbery in the 1600 block of North Broadway.
INCIDENT — At 9:53 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard in the 500 block of West Taylor Street.
ARREST — At 3:47 p.m., Nathan Huston, 25, was arrested in the 1000 block of West Boone Street and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of false imprisonment, elder abuse, obstruction and possession of a controlled substance.