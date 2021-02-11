INCIDENT — At 3:46 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a warrant service in the 1200 block of North A Street, which resulted in an arrest.
INCIDENT — At 6:39 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of counterfeit currency in the 500 block of West Ocean Avenue.
INCIDENT — At 8:36 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of shots fired/heard near the intersection of West Maple Avenue and North J Street.
INCIDENT — At 8:38 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of shots fired/heard in the 100 block of North E Street.
ARREST — At 2:40 a.m., Nicole Wallace, 32, was arrested in the 700 block of North C Street and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of domestic violence.
ARREST — At 8:47 a.m., Denise Gaxiola, 18, was arrested in the 200 block of West Hemlock Street and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of domestic violence.
ARREST — At 9:03 a.m., Jorge Gomezcardoza, 21, was arrested in the 400 block of North M Street and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of domestic violence, violating a protective order and vandalism.
ARREST — At 10:28 p.m., Joe Rentie, 28, was arrested in the 2200 block of South Bradley Road in Santa Maria and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of second-degree robbery.