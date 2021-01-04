You have permission to edit this article.
Wednesday, Dec. 30

Wednesday, Dec. 30

INCIDENT — At 3:34 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a prowler/peeping Tom in the 500 block of East Coleman Drive.

INCIDENT — At 2:50 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of child endangerment in the 400 block of West North Avenue, which resulted in an arrest.

INCIDENT — At 6:20 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a prowler/peeping Tom in the 500 block of Newport Drive.

INCIDENT — At 9:27 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a prowler/peeping Tom in the 400 block of North Poppy Street.

INCIDENT — At 10:24 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of fireworks near the intersection of South J Street and West Locust Avenue.

ARREST — At 10:08 a.m., Danny Alvarez, 30, was arrested in the 700 block of North Fourth Street and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of domestic violence.

ARREST — At 2:04 p.m., Joel Sletten, 42, was arrested on a warrant in the 800 block of West Nectarine Avenue and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of domestic violence, threats and violating a protective court order.

Jason Anderson is the Digital Producer for the Santa Maria Times. He can be reached at 805-739-2213

