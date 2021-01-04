You have permission to edit this article.
Wednesday, Dec. 23

INCIDENT — At 4:15 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard in the 700 block of East Cypress Street.

INCIDENT — At 9 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a man with a gun near the intersection of South Broadway and East Stowell Road.

INCIDENT — At 6 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard near the intersection of East Donovan Road and North Carlotti Drive.

INCIDENT — At 7:24 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of fireworks in the 700 block of East Cypress Street.

ARREST — At 12:52 a.m., Hosanna Cassidy, 22, was arrested on a warrant in the 1800 block of North Broadway and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon; possession of a controlled substance while armed; carrying a stolen loaded firearm; first-degree robbery; and obstruction.

ARREST — At 4:54 a.m., Jesus Garcilazo, 19, was arrested on a warrant in the 700 block of Laurel Avenue in Lindsey and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of murder.

Jason Anderson is the Digital Producer for the Santa Maria Times. He can be reached at 805-739-2213

