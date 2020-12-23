Wednesday, Dec. 16

INCIDENT — At 7:48 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of an assault with a deadly weapon in the 2200 block of South Broadway.
INCIDENT — At 12:19 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a person brandishing a weapon in the 1500 block of South Broadway.
INCIDENT — At 1:21 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a robbery in the 100 block of West Stowell Road.
INCIDENT — At 5:41 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a person brandishing a weapon in the 1800 block of North Broadway.
ARREST — At 11:19 a.m., Douglas Sanati, 55, was arrested in the 2200 block of South Broadway and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon, non-firearm.
Jason Anderson is the Digital Producer for the Santa Maria Times.
