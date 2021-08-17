INCIDENT — At 10:56 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a person brandishing a weapon in the 2300 block of South Broadway.
INCIDENT — At 10:57 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report a person brandishing a weapon in the 700 block of East Meehan Street.
INCIDENT — At 2:07 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a man with a gun in the 1000 block of East Chapel Street.
INCIDENT — At 4:06 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a prowler in the 200 block of South Ranch Street.
ARREST — At 2:04 a.m., Feliciano Ezpinoza-Mendez, 53, was arrested near the intersection of Broadway and Main Street, and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence resulting in bodily injury.
ARREST — At 2:27 a.m., Bryan McDermand-Wyland, 19, was arrested in the 100 block of Betteravia Road and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of kidnapping, threats, brandishing a firearm, witness intimidation, possessing a stolen vehicle, illegally possessing a firearm and ammunition, possession of a controlled substance, vehicle theft and false identification.
Santa Maria Police received one report of fireworks.