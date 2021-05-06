INCIDENT — At 12:39 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of an attempted homicide near the 200 block of North K Street that resulted in an arrest.
INCIDENT — At 10:42 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a shooting at a dwelling in the 200 block of East Airport Avenue.
ARREST — At 4:03 a.m., Laura Pena, 50, was arrested in the 1400 block of Ocean Avenue and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of domestic violence and possession of a controlled substance.
ARREST — At 7:43 p.m., Miguel Uriarte, 34, was arrested in the 200 block of North K Street and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of attempted murder and domestic violence.