Weather Alert

...MODERATE TO STRONG SANTA ANA WINDS WITH COLD TEMPERATURES POSSIBLE ACROSS SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA NEW YEARS EVE INTO NEW YEARS DAY WITH POTENTIAL WIND IMPACTS IN PASADENA... A COLD AND VIGOROUS UPPER LEVEL TROUGH OF LOW PRESSURE IS EXPECTED TO DIVE SOUTHWARD INTO THE GREAT BASIN ON MONDAY SETTING THE STAGE FOR A MODERATE TO STRONG SANTA ANA WIND EVENT FOR SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA. SANTA ANA WINDS ARE EXPECTED TO DEVELOP ACROSS THE MOUNTAINS AND INTERIOR VALLEYS DURING THE DAY MONDAY, THEN STRENGTHEN AND BECOME MORE WIDESPREAD MONDAY NIGHT INTO NEW YEAR'S DAY. FOR SOUTHWEST CALIFORNIA, THE STRONGEST WINDS ARE EXPECTED TO BE FOCUSED ACROSS THE MOUNTAINS OF LOS ANGELES AND VENTURA COUNTIES (INCLUDING THE SANTA MONICAS) MONDAY NIGHT INTO NEW YEAR'S DAY WHEN NORTHEAST WINDS OF 30 TO 45 MPH WITH POTENTIAL DAMAGING GUSTS BETWEEN 55 AND 65 MPH CAN BE EXPECTED. AS WE DRAW CLOSER TO THE EVENT, HIGH WIND WATCHES WILL LIKELY BE NEEDED FOR THESE AREAS TO ACCOUNT FOR THE POTENTIAL DAMAGING WINDS. COASTAL AND VALLEY AREAS OF LOS ANGELES AND VENTURA COUNTIES ARE EXPECTED TO SEE NORTHEAST WINDS OF 20 TO 35 MPH WITH POSSIBLE GUSTS BETWEEN 35 AND 55 MPH. THIS SANTA ANA WIND EVENT HAS THE POTENTIAL TO DOWN TREES AND POWERLINES, ESPECIALLY IN THE MOUNTAINS AND ADJACENT FOOTHILLS, AS WELL AS CAUSING POWER OUTAGES. DRIVING CONDITIONS WILL ALSO BE DIFFICULT ACROSS SOME OF THE ROADWAYS IN WIND PRONE AREAS OF LOS ANGELES AND VENTURA COUNTIES. THE GUSTY SANTA ANA WINDS COMBINED WITH LOWERING HUMIDITIES WILL ALSO BRING ELEVATED TO BRIEF CRITICAL FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS ACROSS LOS ANGELES AND VENTURA COUNTIES. ANY FIRE IGNITIONS IN WINDY AREAS WILL HAVE THE POTENTIAL FOR RAPID FIRE SPREAD. DUE TO THE STRONG UPPER LEVEL WIND SUPPORT AND COLD AIR DRIVING THIS WIND EVENT, THERE IS THE POTENTIAL FOR THESE WINDS TO SURFACE IN AREAS THAT ARE NORMALLY MORE SHELTERED FROM SANTA ANA WINDS, SUCH AS THE SAN GABRIEL VALLEY (INCLUDING PASADENA), LONG BEACH, AND CATALINA ISLAND. THIS IS ESPECIALLY CONCERNING CONSIDERING THE NEW YEAR'S CELEBRATIONS IN THESE AREAS. THE ROSE BOWL PARADE AND GAME IN PASADENA COULD SEE WIND GUSTS UP TO 35 MPH ALONG WITH COLD WIND CHILL READINGS IN THE 30S DURING THE EARLY MORNING HOURS. MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY MORNING WILL BE COLD ESPECIALLY OUTSIDE THE WINDY AREAS, ESPECIALLY MUCH OF SAN LUIS OBISPO AND SANTA BARBARA COUNTIES, AND THE ANTELOPE VALLEY. TUESDAY NIGHT INTO WEDNESDAY MORNING HAS THE POTENTIAL TO BRING EVEN MORE WIDESPREAD COLD TEMPERATURES AS WINDS BEGIN TO DIMINISH. FROST ADVISORIES AND FREEZE WARNINGS WILL LIKELY BE NEEDED AS WE DRAW CLOSER TO THE EVENT. ANYONE PLANNING TO TRAVEL ON NEW YEAR'S EVE AND NEW YEAR'S DAY, OR PLANNING TO ATTEND THE FESTIVITIES IN THE PASADENA AREA ARE URGED TO STAY TUNED TO THE LATEST NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE FORECASTS AS THIS POTENTIAL WIND EVENT UNFOLDS.