We want to clarify Facebook rules and policies ahead of Election 2020

With election season upon us and an increase in posts focusing on political topics we want to take some time to reiterate rules surrounding commenting on our Facebook page.

Ad hominem attacks will be deleted and could result in you being banned from commenting on our page. Your opinion on a subject is welcome, but it must be shared without attacking other commenters, involved parties or strawman opponents.

We will begin deleting posts that are only memes, and if you post multiple memes you could be banned from commenting on our Facebook page.

If you want to post links to related information, that is more than welcome however the link must be a credible publication, website or group. If you only post the link without a comment or a reason for sharing the link it will be treated as spam and deleted.

If you are commenting with a generic account that does not appear to be a personal Facebook account, your posts could be deleted and you could be banned from commenting on our page.

We want to ensure that all people feel comfortable commenting on our stories and any attempt to silence, intimidate, or mock comments will result in comment deletion and could result in you being banned from commenting on our page.