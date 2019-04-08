Lompoc Cares is a public action campaign to inspire volunteerism in our community. Lompoc has many diverse community organizations that work daily to care for our citizens, environment and animals. While money and material donations are always needed; in the busyness of our world today giving of one’s time is the most precious resource of all. Our children need mentors; our seniors need companionship; our pets need care; our community spaces need ongoing beautification. The needs are great, but so are the benefits in caring for our community and each other.
During this week, identify a cause you care about and volunteer your time and talents. Share your volunteerism on social media to inspire others: #LompocCaresChallenge! Several volunteer opportunities open to the public will be advertised. Let's all lift up our community with caring that week and on a year-round basis with our volunteer commitments.
Organized by Leadership Lompoc Valley Class of 2019.
10 Ways People Can Get Involved in Lompoc Cares Week
1. Contact your preferred local organization/cause to become a volunteer.
2. Donate food to Lompoc Food Pantry at 325 North 2nd Street (http://lompocfoodpantry.org/items-needed/)
3. Bring Friskies canned cat food to VIVA at 133 North D Street (on porch).
4. Donate dog food and supplies to SHADOW’S FUND at Grocery Outlet (bin in store).
5. Make a contribution to CERTAIN SPARKS FOUNDATION to help kids in need take music lessons (https://csmusicfoundation.org/).
6. Organize a group of friends to adopt a park or public space for a clean-up/sprucing up.
7. If you can’t physically volunteer, contact an organization to see how you may be able to share your talents in other ways.
8. If there isn’t an organization addressing a cause you care about, create it.
9. Identify a cause you will help with year-round.
10. Spread caring by sharing a picture or video of your volunteerism/donation on social media (#LompocCares).
Unite in a show of love for Lompoc!