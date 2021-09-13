The Santa Ynez boys water polo team defeated Atascadero 14-12 in overtime on Monday.
Santa Ynez was down 5-1 after the first quarter, but closed the gap to an 8-7 deficit at halftime.
The Pirates did just enough in the second half to tie the score and force overtime.
Santa Ynez goalie Gunnar Johnson had 14 saves and three steals.
In the field, Landon Lassahn led the Pirates with five goals and Hale Durbiano added four. Addison Hawkins and Logan Woodall had two goals each and Cristian Sotelo had one.
The Pirates are now 6-8 overall and will play San Luis Obispo at home on Thursday at 3:15 p.m.
Santa Ynez defeated Morro Bay 31-7 in a non-league game on Friday. Lassahn led the way for Santa Ynez in that one with 11 goals, four assists, five steals and three forced exclusions.
Gavin Ross had six goals in that win over the Pirates of Morro Bay last week. Sotelo ad four, Joel Pakulski had hree and Logan Woodall and Addison Hawkins had two apiece. Daniel Kozlov, Kaj Stormo and Johnson had one apiece. Durbiano started in goal five saves and a steal. Johnson played goal in the second half with five saves and four steals.