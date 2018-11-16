Righetti, the No. 3 seed, hosts No. 7 Stockdale in the semifinals of the CIF Central Section Division II playoffs, with kickoff at 7 p.m. The winner will play the winner of the No. 1 Tulare Union-No. 4 Dinuba game for the DII championship next weekend.

Watch the game right here!

Football helmets provided by California Helmet Project.

