To encourage responsible disposal and recycling, Waste Management and the City of Solvang will be hosting an annual community clean-up day on Saturday, Aug. 17 from 8 a.m. - 12 p.m., at Oak Street Public Park Parking Lot #4.
This free event is open to City of Solvang residents only. No appointment necessary.
The event will offer Solvang residents who provide proof of address, an opportunity to dispose of large bulky items, recyclables, as well as common yard waste in an environmentally safe manner.
Residents can bring unlimited quantities of any the approved items to the drop-off location.
Acceptable items include bulky furniture items such as sofas; green waste: yard trimmings, grass, leaves; recyclable items: aluminum cans, glass bottles, cardboard; scrap metal: motors must be free of oil/gas and must be separated Certain household hazardous waste will be accepted during the event.
Solvang residents may also dispose of household hazardous waste such as used motor oil (5 gallon quantity and container size limit), oil filters (10 lb. limit), vehicle batteries (10 each limit), latex paint (5 gal. quantity and container size limit), consumer batteries (taped ends), computer monitors (unbroken glass screens), televisions (unbroken glass screens), electronic wastes, and appliances.
These household hazardous waste items can also be taken to the Health Sanitation Service (HSS) Recycling Center located at 97 Commerce Drive in Buellton. The Recycling Center is open Wednesday through Saturday from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.
For more information, contact Diane Christensen at the City of Solvang, 805-688-5575.