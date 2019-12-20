Wandering Dog Wine Bar takes first place in Solvang Julefest Glogg contest

  Updated
2019 Glogg Contest winners

Wandering Dog Wine Bar took first place in the annual Solvang Julefest Gløgg Contest in 2018. In a photo from last year, co-owners Charles and Jody Williams and staff members accept their certificate and prize, a custom chocolate “Gløgg Clog” created by Ingeborg’s Danish Chocolates of Solvang.

 Contributed Photo

Wandering Dog Wine Bar was announced as the first place winner of the third annual Solvang Julefest Gløgg Contest during the Solvang Julefest's Skål Wine & Stein Stroll, held the weekend of Dec. 14 and 15. 

Popular in Denmark around the Christmas holidays, Gløgg is loosely defined as mulled, spiced wine and usually contains red wine, orange rind, cinnamon, raisins, blanched almonds, cardamom, cloves and honey as well as aquavit, rum or brandy in varying combinations. 

