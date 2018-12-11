Carpinteria Fire Capt. Dave Baker, who was born and raised in Lompoc, has been announced as the 10th nominee for the 2018 Valley of the Flowers Peace Prize.
Although Baker works in Carpinteria, it is to the town of his birth that Baker devotes an incredible amount of energy, according to the Peace Prize committee.
“To illustrate: In addition to his job with the Carpinteria Fire Department, Baker is an instructor at the Allan Hancock Fire Academy, and, quite recently, he is Mayor Jenelle Osborne’s appointed commissioner for Parks and Recreation for the city of Lompoc,” read a portion of a statement from the Peace Prize committee.
As a firefighter, Baker was involved with some of California’s recent major fires. He spent 16 days battling the Thomas fire and he was lead safety officer for the Montecito debris flow, the Peace Prize committee reported, and he was strike team leader during the Woolsey fire.
Off-duty, Baker is a coordinator for Lompoc’s all-volunteer team of instructors that conduct “Every 15 Minutes,” an intensive two-day event put on at high schools with the aim to cut down on incidences of teenagers driving while under the influence. The name of the program was based on a 1990's statistic that showed that someone died from an alcohol-related traffic collision every 15 minutes.
As a result of the national program, according to the Peace Prize committee, the time interval for the statistic has changed to “every 23 minutes.”
“Baker values his team’s part in altering that statistic,” the committee reported.
Additionally, during five years of participation, Baker’s Relay for Life group raised $100,000 for the American Cancer Society. Now his group gives the money they generate to a local family with cancer-related needs. He and his wife, Dr. Theresa Martinez-Baker, also organize a yearly softball tournament to “knock out cancer,” in which 200 people participate.
A recent major accomplishment is Baker’s help in the creation of the River Bend Bike Park adjacent to River Bend Park, located at 1 McLaughlin Road, the extension of A Street. The Bike Park features obstacles and is designed for use by children, families and extreme sports enthusiasts.
Begun in 2011 by a team of all volunteers, the project involved three years of planning and took one year to build.
According to Baker’s nominator, “[Baker] was an integral part in getting the Lompoc River Bend Bike Park approved” and “once approved, he gave countless hours to the building of the park. He and his family continue to work tirelessly and for free at upkeeping the park.”
A ceremony to honor the Peace Prize nominees will be held at 3 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 26, at the Valley of the Flowers United Church of Christ, 3346 Constellation Road in Vandenberg Village. The Peace Prize will be awarded at that time. The public is invited to attend.