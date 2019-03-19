The Santa Ynez boys volleyball team lost a non-league match at Laguna Blanca Monday night.
The Owls beat the Pirates 3-1. The set scores were 25-10, 25-22, 20-25 and 25-21.
The Pirates "came out very sluggish in the opening set, but played stronger in the final three sets," said Craig Scott, the Pirates' first-year coach. "The Owls' consistent serve kept (us) unbalanced most of the night and, coupled with a strong defense, that was the difference in the match."
The Pirates were led by Nate Rogers with 10 kills and a pair of aces. Andrew Nielsen added six kills and a block in the middle.
"While we came out on the wrong side of the match, I was pleased with the continued improvement of middle blocker Siggy Porter, who had four kills and three blocks," Scott said.
Cali Cougars girls and boys basketball tryouts
The Cali Cougars travel basketball team will hold its team tryouts on Monday, April 1, and Wednesday, April 3, from 7-8:30 p.m. at Pioneer Valley High School.
All junior high and high school girls and boys are invited to try out for the local AAU certified travel basketball team.
For questions or more information, call Coach Mike Bloodworth at (805) 314-2788.
Noah Scott Tournament coming
The third annual Noah Scott Memorial Golf Tournament has been announced for March 24 at the Mission Club in Vandenberg Village.
The golf outing will be in a shotgun format and registration begins at 11:30 a.m. Tournament play begins at 12:30 p.m.
There will also be a live and silent auction taking place from 4 to 7 p.m. Live auction will start at 6:30 p.m.
For more information, including interested golfers who want to sign up and play, contact Andrew Jones at (805) 588-3075 or email Jones.andrew@lusd.org. For information on the auction, call Tonya Baird at (805) 588-6644 or email tbaird12@yahoo.com.