Kitten Season has begun. Pictured is Isadora (Torti Kitten) and Isabella (Tabby Kitten). We love for our kittens to be adopted in pairs. They are less frightened. If they have another playmate to rough-house with, there will be less rough-housing on your household items.
If you would like to meet any of these sweet babies, please call VIVA (Volunteers For Inter Valley Animals). VIVA is a nonprofit organization that has a NO-KILL, cage-free cat shelter. Our adoption center is located at 133 North D St. in Lompoc. We are open to the public every Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. or by appointment. For appointments please call our office at 805-735-6741. You can check out our website at www.vivashelter.org. Please follow and like us on Instagram and Facebook.