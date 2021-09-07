Vinny Hernandez 02

Nipomo's Vinny Hernandez carries the ball during Friday's game against Pioneer Valley. Hernandez had a touchdown rushing, 11 tackles, two sacks and two forced fumbles in the 26-20 win. 

Vinny Hernandez, Nipomo LB/RB: 11 carries, 49 yards, TD; 11 tackles (10 solo), two sacks; two forced fumbles; 1 TFL; 1 QB hurry in a 26-20 win over Pioneer Valley.

