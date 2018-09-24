About Vineyard Team: Arising from growers' interest to educate and guide themselves towards sustainable winegrowing practices, the Vineyard Team has become an internationally recognized leader in the sustainability movement since 1994.

Not only has the organization influenced sustainability initiatives within the winegrowing community, Vineyard Team programs have influenced efforts in other crops as well. Recognized by governmental, environmental, and community organizations, the Vineyard Team's sustainable winegrowing programs are always leading the way in innovation. Visit www.VineyardTeam.org for more information.