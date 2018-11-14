Walk-on-the-ranch-a-thon
Vineyard 4-H held its annual Walk-on-the-ranch-a-thon on Nov. 3 at the Premier Coastal Vineyards in Orcutt. The event helped raise money to buy turkeys to donate to the Foodbank of Santa Barbara County, as well as to help support 4-H's project and club. They had mini games and a lot of people went to the Walk-on-the-ranch-a-thon. There was a hay ride that went around the vineyards; it was an amazing view. They also always love to help the community.
Vineyard 4-H meeting
At 7 p.m. Nov. 5, the Vineyard 4-H Club met at Pine Grove Elementary School. Members talked about the committees, which were Walk-on-the-ranch-a-thon, and turkey purchase and delivery. The group raised money to buy turkeys for the Foodbank of Santa Barbara County. They also raised funds for care bags to give to the homeless, which they do all year long. Donations were dropped off for the Stand Down"to help veterans.
Members were encouraged to join projects. Arts & Crafts, Horse and Photography members gave their project reports. Arts & Crafts members gave a demonstration of what they do.
The next meeting will be held at 6:30 p.m. Dec. 3 at Pine Grove Elementary School. Anyone who is interested in 4-H is welcome to attend the meeting.