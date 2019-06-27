Due to a lack of funding, the Village Library branch in Vandenberg Village will no longer be open Saturdays, a city of Lompoc spokeswoman announced Thursday.
The closures will begin Saturday, July 6.
The branch, which is part of the Lompoc Public Library System, had previously been open four hours on Saturdays.
The move was spurred by a change in the facility's financial situation, according to a statement released by Lompoc Public Information Officer Samantha Scroggin.
“The change was deemed necessary as funding had run out from a generous, anonymous donor whose contribution enabled the Village Library to stay open on Saturdays for several years,” read a portion of the statement.
“Donations to the Village Library have decreased recently, and there is not a sustainable funding source to keep the additional hours. The Village Library is funded by Santa Barbara County, and is fully funded to be open 24 hours a week.”
Scroggin noted the library staff “apologizes for any inconvenience” to community members caused by the reduction in hours.
The Village Library will continue to be open from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays and Wednesdays and from noon to 6 p.m. Thursdays and Fridays.
For more information on the Lompoc Public Library System, visit www.cityoflompoc.com/library.